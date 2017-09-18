Dolly Parton made everyone blush when she told a dirty joke on the Emmys stage

The 69th Emmy Awards got just a little bit sassier when Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin got onstage for a little “Nine To Five” reunion.

Things got political real quick when Fonda pulled the punches on President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been waiting for a ‘Nine To Five’ reunion ever since we did the first one,” Parton said.

“Well, back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Fonda added.

Then Tomlin chimed in, “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”





Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda "still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, lying, egotistical bigot" https://t.co/wvJkc1TOJl #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Zgr8cj53To — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017

Parton seemed a little taken aback by the women’s messages and decided to take a lighter tone by bringing it back to Tomlin and Fonda’s hit Netflix series, “Grace and Frankie.”

“I’m here to have a good time tonight,” she said. “I’m just hoping that I’m going to get one of those ‘Grace and Frankie’ vibrators in my swag bag tonight.”

Season 3 of the comedy series is centered around the leading ladies attempting to start a sex toy company marketed for women over 60.

But, the geniuses behind the “Grace and Frankie” Twitter account were quick to act tweeting a gif of a rolling vibrator to Parton.