Donna Karan came to Harvey Weinstein’s defense, and Twitter wasn’t having it

Designer Donna Karan issued an apology of sorts after prompting outrage with comments calling disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein “wonderful” and wondering whether provocatively dressed women are “asking for it.”

In a statement released to the Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, Karan basically said she didn’t mean what she said: “I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe,” she said, also saying her comments were “taken out of context.”

“I am truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim.”





It’s probably safe to bet there’s a 0 percent chance of spotting Donna Karan designs strolling down the next red carpet, judging from the swift reaction her comments provoked:

So #DonnaKaran, does this dress you designed and sold mean the women who wear it are "asking" to be sexually harassed? Seriously. Wtf??!!! pic.twitter.com/Ok5bL2kiXU — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 10, 2017

Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress pic.twitter.com/Vze7lnpdvj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Weinstein was fired from his own film company days after an explosive New York Times report detailing allegations of sexual assault going back three decades.

Since the article ran, a former New York waitress posted her recollections of Weinstein’s lewd behavior during the time she dealt with him on the job, and reporter Lauren Sivan revealed the disgusting encounter she says she was forced to endure:

Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

The Weinstein report has sparked condemnations from Hollywood — but silence persists in many quarters: