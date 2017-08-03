Donnie Wahlberg continues to spread the love with a surprise FaceTime call to one lucky fan

Donnie Wahlberg is still giving back to the fans.

This week, the “Blue Bloods” star surprised a fan with a FaceTime call after meeting his family at one of his Wahlburgers locations. After the call, Wahlberg shared a screenshot of the FaceTime on Instagram. In the cute pic, Walhberg is all smiles as the fan seems to be in complete shock.

‪This guy Nate didn't believe his mom and uncle were meeting me at @Wahlburgers, so I facetimed him on her phone to prove it — his reaction was everything!‬ Nice to meet you too Nate! Good luck at grad school! A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

“This guy Nate didn’t believe his mom and uncle were meeting me at @Wahlburgers, so I facetimed him on her phone to prove it— his reaction was everything! Nice to meet you too Nate! Good luck at grad school!” he wrote.





Earlier this summer, the New Kids on the Block member left a $2,000 tip on a $82 bill at a Waffle House in Charlotte, N.C.

“My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars — for years! So when I walk into a #WaffleHouse and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!”