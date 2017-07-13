Donnie Wahlberg was one generous patron when he left a whopping $2,000 tip after dining at a Waffle House

Donnie Wahlberg has such a big heart!

One recent night, the New Kids On The Block and “Blue Bloods” star shared a photo of a very impressive tip he left at a Waffle House in Charlotte.

“My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!” he wrote on Facebook.

Wahlberg has been documenting his Waffle House meals with photos on social media as he tours the country.





Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/7OLoF2U0xr — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 26, 2017

Another night … Another @wafflehouse! Thanks to Darby, Cole and crew, at Youngstown, Ohio #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/ID750zQfua — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 1, 2017

Another night – another waffle! Thanks to Bre, Kira & Marquan at Toledo, Ohio @WaffleHouse!

You guys are awesome! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/AQE5P2WtzA — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 30, 2017

According to PEOPLE, his Total Package Tour, which launched in May and includes Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul, is wrapping up this weekend with four final shows in Charlotte, N.C.; Duluth, Ga.; Tampa, Fla.; and Hollywood, Fla.