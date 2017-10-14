Don’t expect Jessica Alba to have any more kids once baby number 3 arrives

Actress Jessica Alba wants everyone to know that her next child will almost definitely be her last.

The Hollywood mom, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren, was asked by “E! News” if she had any desire to add more members to the Cash-Alba clan, but she insisted that baby number three will be the “last one.”

Alba explained how she manages to balance her family life with her work commitments. “I think it’s the quality of time that you put in at work and how you’re fed at work and what you bring home. And also what you let go of when you come home,” she said.





“A happy workplace actually makes for a healthier person and healthier children. If you work five hours a day, but you hate your job, your attitude when you come home and what that imposes on your kids’ outlook and their life and their relationship with them, it actually really affects it. But if you’re happy – even if you come home late and you’re working long hours – if they see that you’re happy and you’re in a good mood, and you’re present with them, that’s way better than you spending ten hours a day with them in misery.”

Alba then claimed that she encourages her children to eat healthily and that she thinks the best way to do this is by setting a good example. “Your kids are just going to really mirror what you do,” she said. “If you’re sitting there chowing on processed food and fake food all the time, and you don’t have any healthy options, and you’re trying to only make then eat differently, they’re going to see that you’re a hypocrite. So, I think it’s like walking the walk and not just talking the talk.”