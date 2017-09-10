Dr. Jen from the “Little Couple” updates fans as her family evacuates Florida

The “Little Couple” family has safely evacuated Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma making landfall.

Over the weekend, Dr. Jen Arnold updated fans in a series of videos posted to Instagram as the family drove out of the state as Irma approached. The couple, along with their two children, Zoey and Will, safely arrived at their final destination early Saturday morning.

Dr. Jen posted six videos to fans on Instagram from the passenger seat as her husband drove through the night. The family faced traffic getting out of the state, but most horrifying was the lack of gas at gas stations.





Hurricane Irma update #6 A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

“We made it to my parents’ house at about 4 a.m. Everyone’s a little tired, but we are hopefully in a very safe place away from Irma,” she said in her final video update. “We’ll be spending time with my parents, and we’ll be checking in on all of our family and friends who are still down in central Florida.”

The family recently made the move from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Fla., as Dr. Jen accepted a position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in July as medical director of the hospital’s expanding Simulation Center.

Many Floridians fled after Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency on Sept. 4 ahead of Irma making landfall off the coast.

On Sunday, she shared a video of her daughter, Zoey, happily playing with toys as they wait out the storm.

“Amusing ourselves at Nai Nai and Grandba’s house while we wait for #hurricaneirma #littlecouple,” she wrote.