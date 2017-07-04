Drake Bell is totally “crushed” over the sudden death of ex-girlfriend Stevie Ryan

Drake Bell is mourning Stevie Ryan.

On Monday, the actor took to Twitter to share his condolences after learning Ryan reportedly took her own life on July 1.

“No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!” Bell wrote alongside the photo of the former couple. Bell and Ryan reportedly dated from 2005 to 2006.

No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you! pic.twitter.com/hNFvM6tDpW — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

He later tweeted an article about her passing and wrote, “This is too much. My heart is crushed. @ StevieRyan I love you and miss you…”

This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…https://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

Earlier that day, it was reportedly that Ryan was found dead on July 1. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, Ryan’s cause of death was listed as a suicide by hanging. She was 33 years old.

Prior to her death, Ryan shared the news of her grandfather’s passing with fans.

“The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams,” she wrote alongside a photo of her grandfather. “I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

Ryan gained fame from her hit YouTube series called “Little Loca” and was most recently a co-host of “Mentally Ch(ill),” “a podcast about depression,” according to the iTunes description.

