Dreamy “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti recently announced to his legions of adoring fans — via Instagram — that he proposed to his girlfriend Nichole over Thanksgiving weekend.





“She said yes,” the 28-year-old captioned a picture of the couple sharing a kiss on a balcony. “I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you.”

And just when you though he couldn’t be any more dreamy, the Italian-Canadian actor then repeated the same sentiment in Italian!

Gianniotti’s fiance Nichole — a makeup artist — shared a few images from the occasion to her own Instagram account, one of which featured her gorgeous new rock.

“Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love,” she wrote. “We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife 💍 This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me.”