Over Thanksgiving weekend, actress and former child star Drew Barrymore took some time to highlight the two things in the world that she’s most thankful for: her adorable kids — Olive (born in 2012) and Frankie (born in 2014.)





On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the 42-year-old mom shared two adorable photos of her daughters with the world via Instagram alongside passionate captions in which she gushed about how much she adores them.

As heartfelt and sweet as the posts were, there was something rather distracting about them. you don’t have to look at them for very long to notice just how much Drew’s eldest daughter, Olive, looks like her movie star mom.

Back in August of 2016, Barrymore shared a blast from the past on Instagram. The photo featured Drew as a young girl alongside musician Quincy Jones and his kids, Kadida Jones and her sister Rashida (from “Parks and Recreation”)

Oh yeah, E.T. was in it too!

No way! Look what I just found! @rashidajones and @kidadajonesog and @Quincydjones Oh yeah, and E.T. I am finding all sorts of treasure today! #oldstorageunitday A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 9, 2016 at 10:28am PDT

If you don’t see the resemblance, you may want to get your eyes checked out.

Olive delivering a pie at “all souls church”. Give. Thanks. Thank you to those who even let us give. #HAPPYTHANKSGIVING A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Olive isn’t the only daughter of Hollywood royalty to bear a striking resemblance to her famous mother.

Earlier this year actress Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram this week to show the world how grown up her little girl has become.

Ava Phillippe, Witherspoon’s only daughter with ex-husband and actor Ryan Philippe, was the spitting image of her parents before the premiere of her mother’s film, “Hot Pursuit.”