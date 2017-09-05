Duchess Catherine awarded $119,000 in damages for 2012 topless photos

A French court has awarded Duchess Catherine $119,000 in damages following the release of topless photos of her in 2012.

The French publication Closer published the photos of Kate while she was vacationing with her husband in Provence, France, in La Provence, a chateau owned by the queen’s nephew Lord Linley.

The court ordered the magazine to pay Kate £91,700 (roughly $119,000) after ruling the photos infringed on the royal couple’s privacy. All six defendants that stood trial were convicted of the charges.

The chief executive for Bauer Media, the owner of Closer, released a statement following the ruling.

“We have complained in the strongest terms to the licensee of Closer France over the publication by them of photographs of their Royal Highnesses, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge,” the statement read. “We deplore the publication of these intrusive and offensive pictures and have asked that Closer France takes these pictures down immediately from its website and desist from publishing any further pictures. Bauer Media and Closer UK regards publication of these photographs as a gross intrusion of their Royal Highnesses’ privacy.”

At the start of the trial, Will and Kate’s French barrister Jean Veil requested nearly $1.68 million in damages from Closer, with an additional $54,700 from La Provence.

