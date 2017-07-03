Duchess Catherine debuted a gorgeous new look at Wimbledon ahead of her family’s trip to Germany and Poland

Looking good Duchess Catherine!

Over the weekend, the Duchess debut a short new hair ‘do while taking in some tennis at Wimbledon. Kate sat in the royal box to watch Andy Murray compete and then met with some of the ballgirls and boys who were helping with the matches.

After watching the match, Catherine met with Wimbledon officials.

The Duchess, Patron of @Wimbledon, watches Andy Murray take on Alexander Bublik on Centre Court on day one of The Championships 🎾 #Wimbledon A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

On Monday, the royal family announced that their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will join them on their upcoming trip to Germany and Poland.





“They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week,” the official statement read. “They look forward to a busy and impactful tour, and are grateful that they will have the opportunity to meet the Polish and German people — such important friends of the United Kingdom — as a family.”