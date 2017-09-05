Duchess Catherine might have hinted at baby number 3 back in July

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced they are expecting their third child on Monday, but Duchess Catherine may have hinted at another baby on the way weeks before the big news.

On their royal tour of Germany and Poland, Catherine and William were given a gift for a newborn, and she was overheard saying to her husband, “We will just have to have more babies!” according to PEOPLE.

The royal couple shared the news in a statement from the palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” a statement from Kensington Palace read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

The couple shared the news early on in the pregnancy, as Kate suffers from acute morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum. She was forced to cancel an appearance on Monday, which led to the early announcement. The Duchess is reportedly no more than three months along.