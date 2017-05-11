Duchess Kate Middleton consoles crying boy at diplomatic mission

Duchess Kate was in Luxembourg on Thursday for a diplomatic mission at a cycling event at the Place de Clairefontaine. An article in PEOPLE reported that the Duchess of Cambridge was meeting with some locals when one boy was overwhelmed by the moment.

The young boy burst into tears upon meeting the future queen, crying into his mother’s shoulders. The duchess knelt down to comfort the boy, showing the kindness and comforting nature that comes with being the royal mom.

Middleton is currently in Luxembourg to visit young locals who work in the business, culture, education and charitable sectors. These celebrations help mark the 150th anniversary of Luxembourg’s independence and share the historic and cultural ties between the U.K. and Luxembourg.