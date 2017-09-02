“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson reveals her past secret battle with an eating disorder

Writing an intimate post on her blog, “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson opened up for the first time about her past struggle with an eating disorder.

“I struggled with an eating problem connected to a negative body image for about a year,” she first wrote on Instagram. “The photo in the red dress was when it was really bad, and when I first saw that picture, all I could see was the ‘fat’ that went outside the dress. Someone in the modeling industry had told me if I wanted to be a model, then I needed to lose that. Looking back I’m so sad that those thoughts stole the beauty and joy of that photo. The second picture is me – the girl behind the screen. This is real life.”





In her blog post, Robertson elaborated on her battle, noting that competing on “Dancing With the Stars” caused her a lot of anxiety. She also shared the details of when she began counting calories and measuring her body overtook obsessively.

“It was dark. It was ugly. It was insanely difficult,” she wrote. “It was done in secret. It was hidden. I did not even tell my own mother until recently. I thought I had everything under control. Maybe you have been saying that same thing? I didn’t even realize this small problem that I thought I had under control was creating a ripple effect, creating more and more problems, ones I certainly couldn’t control. I became angry with the person I was becoming. My self-worth was demolished, and I began to lose sight of my true identity.”

During that time, Robertson said she was “trapped in a battle that took place 24/7.” She got to a point where she was wrapping her hand around her thighs multiple times a day to make sure they hadn’t grown. Now, the reality star is 15 pounds heavier, saying, “I am happier, and have more joy than ever before. I am feeling good.”

