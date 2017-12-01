Ever since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he’s considering making a presidential run someday, his fans have been pushing him to do it, but is he actually ready?





In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the wrestler-turned actor opened up about the rumors, but made it clear that right now, he’s “just quietly observing everything happening on the political landscape. However, “when the next election comes along … [he] will be watching very intently.”

“What we’re in need of is a greater leadership that’s inclusive and truly hears the people and doesn’t have a knee-jerk reaction out of anger,” he added. “And we’ll have a chance in a few years to cast another vote, and we’ll see where the American people are when that time comes.”

Back in May, Johnson called running for president “a real possibility” during an interview.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” he said. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.'”

At the time, he shared his unfiltered thoughts on Donald Trump’s presidency so far:

I’d like to see a better leadership. I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with. For example, the media, I feel like it informs me that I could be better. We all have issues, and we all gotta work our shit out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out.

Shortly afterwards, fans of The Rock filed “Run the Rock 2020” with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in an effort to push Dwayne Johnson toward a campaign for the White House.

