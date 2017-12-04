Although the “Fast and Furious” films are known for their themes about family and unity, the behind the scenes drama tells a different story.
In late 2016, “Fate of the Furious” star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson slammed some of his male co-stars in a scathing, since-deleted rant.
RELATED: The “Fast 8” feud between The Rock and everyone else continues now that Vin Diesel has responded
He posted on social media, saying, in part, “Some [male co-stars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.”
Just when the dust from that particular blow was thought to have settled, Tyrese Gibson — who plays Roman in the blockbuster franchise — reignited the feud in October by blaming delays on the series’ ninth installment on Johnson and a reported spin-off based on his character, Hobbs.
“Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Tyrese criticized in an Instagram post. “And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch?”
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster……….. I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo….. #MyLastPost today….. I got 3 years of venting on this clown – They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!
The series’ star, Vin Diesel, may also have thrown some Instagram shade at Johnson. He shared a photo of him, Gibson and the late Paul Walker, all of whom starred in the franchise — Johnson was not present in the photo. For the caption, Diesel simply wrote, “Brotherhood.” However, Diesel later posted again, writing about his “brotherhood” with Johnson and saying “it would be unfair to say it is anyone’s fault” that the next installment in the series was delayed.
Amid this recent round of drama with his co-stars, Johnson has been relatively quiet while promoting his other films. However, he finally addressed the controversy in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, though he opted not to name Gibson directly.
RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pays his respects to Robin Williams with an embarrassing story
“At the end of the day, the only thing I want to do is make a great movie for the fans,” he shared. “I never ever get wrapped up in the sludge of the bullshit that can be connected at times to a franchise. So I never get dragged into it. I never respond to any of that.”’
As for his decision to go out on his own, he told the publication that the only thing he wanted out of the series was to “elevate the franchise,” and to do so, they needed “characters that can live on their own.” Johnson has definitely learned to keep his shade subtle.