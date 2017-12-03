Menu
GettyImages-467241645 Read this Next

The quiet way NBC News is making it look like Matt Lauer never even existed
Advertisement

In 1995, the late Robin Williams starred in the renowned movie “Jumanji” as Alan Parrish, a man who became trapped in a magical board game. Now, over 20 years later, Dwayne Johnson will star in a sequel the film set to come out in December. But Johnson couldn’t just let the movie come out without first paying homage to the man who came before him.


Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the first time he ever met Williams, Johnson quickly admitted that even stars get nervous around one another.

Prior to his acting career, Johnson knew as a wrestler with the WWE that he had a strong desire to meet Williams. He finally found himself in Williams’ proximity when they were both backstage at an annual event called CinemaCon, which is held in Las Vegas.

Johnson tried to tell the iconic actor that he was a big fan, but something else came out.

“I finally see him and catch his eye, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I just want to say, you are my biggest fan,'” he said.

Following a pause between the men, Johnson then tried to explain that he “meant the opposite.”

Johnson recalled that in true Williams fashion, the comedian rolled with it: “He just laughed and said, ‘It’s so good to meet you,’ and gave me a big hug. So that was it. I made an idiot out of myself when I first met Robin.”

“What an idiot,” Johnson later joked at his own expense on Twitter.

And according to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, Johnson’s not the only one to have made that mistake.

“Don’t worry, I had a nervous boyfriend say something similar to him many years ago,” she said. “Think Dad nearly crapped his pants laughing.”

Johnson also revealed that Williams’ memory played a big part in making the new “Jumanji.”

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson addresses those rumors that he’s considering a 2020 presidential run

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pays his respects to Robin Williams with an embarrassing story Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, AP Photo/Michael Probst
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Meghan Markle is already so beloved that one public appearance made fashion dominoes fall

Meghan Markle is already so beloved that one public appearance made fashion dominoes fall

The Princess of Pop’s boyfriend treated her like a queen with this sweet birthday surprise

The Princess of Pop’s boyfriend treated her like a queen with this sweet birthday surprise

President Trump has officially reacted to Michael Flynn’s guilty plea — here’s what we know

President Trump has officially reacted to Michael Flynn’s guilty plea — here’s what we know

How Matt Lauer’s wife reacted to career-ending accusations against him is sure to hit him in the gut

How Matt Lauer’s wife reacted to career-ending accusations against him is sure to hit him in the gut

Former President Obama took shots at Fox News during a speech in India

Former President Obama took shots at Fox News during a speech in India

Ed Sheeran broke some bad news for anyone looking to chat with Beyoncé ever
Rare People

Ed Sheeran broke some bad news for anyone looking to chat with Beyoncé ever

,
The way this actress held her baby sparked controversy, but this is her explanation of it all
Rare People

The way this actress held her baby sparked controversy, but this is her explanation of it all

,
A musician behind the ’60s classic “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” has died at the age of 70
Rare People

A musician behind the ’60s classic “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” has died at the age of 70

After 28 years together, warning signs about a popular TLC couple’s marriage have been confirmed
Rare People

After 28 years together, warning signs about a popular TLC couple’s marriage have been confirmed

,
Mariah Carey defied gravity to sign an autograph, and fans couldn’t get enough
Rare People

Mariah Carey defied gravity to sign an autograph, and fans couldn’t get enough

,
Advertisement