In 1995, the late Robin Williams starred in the renowned movie “Jumanji” as Alan Parrish, a man who became trapped in a magical board game. Now, over 20 years later, Dwayne Johnson will star in a sequel the film set to come out in December. But Johnson couldn’t just let the movie come out without first paying homage to the man who came before him.





Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the first time he ever met Williams, Johnson quickly admitted that even stars get nervous around one another.

Prior to his acting career, Johnson knew as a wrestler with the WWE that he had a strong desire to meet Williams. He finally found himself in Williams’ proximity when they were both backstage at an annual event called CinemaCon, which is held in Las Vegas.

Johnson tried to tell the iconic actor that he was a big fan, but something else came out.

“I finally see him and catch his eye, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I just want to say, you are my biggest fan,'” he said.

Following a pause between the men, Johnson then tried to explain that he “meant the opposite.”

Johnson recalled that in true Williams fashion, the comedian rolled with it: “He just laughed and said, ‘It’s so good to meet you,’ and gave me a big hug. So that was it. I made an idiot out of myself when I first met Robin.”

“What an idiot,” Johnson later joked at his own expense on Twitter.

Yup, nothing like finally working up the courage to approach one of your heroes and say, “Hello Mr Williams, I just have to tell you that you’re one of my biggest fans…” *then we just stare at each other as I just silently nod my head.

What an idiot. 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 #JUMANJI https://t.co/U2zD5psZGY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2017

And according to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, Johnson’s not the only one to have made that mistake.

“Don’t worry, I had a nervous boyfriend say something similar to him many years ago,” she said. “Think Dad nearly crapped his pants laughing.”

😂 yup it’s in all our DNA 🤙🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 3, 2017

Johnson also revealed that Williams’ memory played a big part in making the new “Jumanji.”

Nice! Daddy/daughter time. This way she’ll def be able to see the easter eggs we planted in our movie in honor of Robin Williams’ character “Alan Parrish”. Have fun. #JUMANJI https://t.co/8XbNFuLUR2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2017

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson addresses those rumors that he’s considering a 2020 presidential run