Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted the adorable birthday moment he shared with his youngest daughter Jasmine

Jasmine loves her daddy!

On Tuesday, this year’s Sexiest Man Alive celebrated his 45th birthday and his baby girl was there with birthday love.

“Was puttin’ on my shoes to get ready to hit the gym before I go to work. This lil’ mama surprised me by runnin’ into my arms and yelling “Daaaahdeeeeee” which in my mind clearly means, “Happy birthday daddy! You’re the coolest daddy on the planet and the sexiest man alive, now go crush your workout and keep stayin’ woke”. 😉🤙🏾 #BirthdayLuv #DaddyDaughterBond #SheHasMorningHair #IHaveNoHair #HowWeRoll,” he wrote alongside the sweet snap.





Johnson’s “Baywatch” co-star, Zach Efron also took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday @therock. Thanks for bringing us, the people, your hard work, honor and justice , every single day…and for your sexy eyebrows. 💪🏻😜✌️👑,” Efron wrote.

Happy belated birthday!