“DWTS” alum Amber Rose fired back after Instagram removed a very NSFW nude photo of herself

Warning: This post contains nudity.

Amber Rose put it all out there over the weekend, and Instagram wasn’t having it.

Rose posted the very NSFW photo of herself sans pants to promote her third annual SlutWalk, the Los Angeles based event she created to help empower women and to put an end of victim-blaming and double standards with regard to gender.

Her photo, which featured Rose fully nude from the waist down, was later removed by Instagram as it violated its no-nudity policy.





“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” Instagram writes in it’s guidelines.

Rose fired back at the social media site with a video of herself rolling her eyes.

When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

“When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍,” she wrote.

The image is still up on her Twitter.

Rose’s event will take place on Oct. 1 and promises to include entertainment and celebrity appearances.

The official website states:

The Amber Rose SlutWalk Festival is an inclusive space. “This event is a zero-tolerance event, and we do not condone hateful language, racism, sexism, ableism, fat-shaming, transphobia, or any other bigotry. Further, we recognize shaming, oppression, assault, and violence have disproportionately affected marginalized groups, including women of color, transgender people, and sex workers, and we are actively working to center these groups at our events.

