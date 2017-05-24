“DWTS” contestant Normani Kordei is speaking out about her shocking finale elimination

Normani Kordei is just as shocked that she came in third place as you are.

On Tuesday, the Fifth Harmony singer came in third place in the season 24 finale of “Dancing with the Stars” after Rashad Jennings was announced as the winner. Many fans thought the results were unexpected, but Kordei remained gracious for her time on the show regardless of the outcome.

“You’re never really guaranteed,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It was quite a shocker for me as well, but I’ve gained so much from this experience. I’m so happy, and I can’t even begin to express you know the gratitude that I carry and the blessing, especially because I have a lifelong friend now [in partner Val Chmerkovskiy].”





RELATED: See the performances that crowned this contestant the season 24 winner of “Dancing with the Stars”

“I’m proud. That’s, like, my big brother,” she said of Jennings. “He’s worked his butt off. I think that any one of us would have been deserving so kudos to him!”

Following the shocking elimination, Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to applaud to his season 24 partner.

“God has been very kind to me… giving me this experience with you. Seeing you transform and seeing your family celebrate your shine was the absolute most fulfilling part of this season. Stay graceful. Stay humble. Stay great. Love you my friend. It’s been an absolute pleasure,” he wrote.