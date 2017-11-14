Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are in full wedding planning mode!

The “Dancing with the Stars” couple have put their wedding plans on hold to focus on their otherwise busy lives, but now they are one step closer to walking down the aisle and may have finally set the date!





“At least we think we do [have a date],” Slater said following “DWTS” on Monday night. “It’s not locked down yet, but we think we do.”

The couple were engaged in October 2016 during a live taping of the reality dance competition and will soon head out on the “DWTS Live!” tour. With all of the chaos, Slater said she is trying to do as much planning as possible.

“Things have been picking up this last week. I’m in the process of sorting out invitations,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “I’m going to be crazy strange bridezilla doing my wedding planning on tour, but we’re going to make it work.”

RELATED: Derek Hough gives an update on newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

She also said that she was more interested in a “party of love” with close friends and family than a stuffy, traditional wedding.

“We’re going to focus a lot on the entertainment and I have a some surprises. We want it to be crazy. We want all kinds of really fun entertainment stuff,” she said. Two dancers getting married? What could be more entertaining than that?!

When explaining why she and Farber had postponed the wedding, Slater said, “I want to do something different. I want to be that couple that makes people go, ‘Oh my god! Did you go to that crazy wedding?’ I definitely have some surprises for Sasha planned already … but don’t mention it to him!”

On Monday, Slater didn’t say when the proposed date would be, but earlier this year, she said she and Farber were thinking about a summer wedding.

“We were thinking August, right? But it’s kind of wedding season. A lot of people getting married over this summer,” Slater said at the time. “Selfishly, I think I kind of want to stand out a little bit. So now I’m thinking maybe next year.”

Summer weddings seem to be good luck for the “Dancing with the Stars” cast, as Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy said “I do” on July 8, and former “DWTS” judge Julianne Hough married Brooks Laich, also on July 8.