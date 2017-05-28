“DWTS” couple Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s baby Shai is growing up so fast and they can’t take it

Shai Aleksander is about to be on the move!

Over the long weekend, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared an adorable milestone when son Shai, 4 months, tried to scoot across the floor in an attempt to crawl for the very first time.

Chmerkovskiy was one proud papa as he shared his hopes for his growing baby boy.

“My little lion is about to make the next few months even more interesting! In my head first he crawls, then he runs and then he goest straight into a mean cross-over and yams! (puts the ball in the basket as if he doesn’t like the basket very much LMAO). Mommy is not ready for all this ‘growing up’ and wants him to stay an infant for the next 10 years…. 🦁 🏀 #LETSGO #BeCarefulWhatYouWishFor #MightGetYamedOnByABaby,” he wrote.





Chmerkovskiy’s fiancée, fellow “DWTS” pro Peta Murgatroyd, also showed some love to her son on her very first Mother’s Day.

“My Prince Shai….you me the title of Mother, and you have given me my proudest moments in life. I am forever your protector and you will always hold a special place in my heart. I understand what my mother used to say now…a mothers love for her child is unlike any other, I had to have you though to understand,” she wrote before wishing a happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there.

Momma’s little boy is growing up so fast!