“DWTS” fans aren’t going to like what Peta Murgatroyd just said about her future on the show

Peta Murgatroyd may be putting up her dancing shoes for a while.
The “Dancing with the Stars” pro returned to season 24 to partner up with “Bachelor” alum Nick Viall but her future on the show seems to be up in the air at this point.
“To be honest, we don’t know yet,” she said of herself and new hubby, Maks Chmerkovskiy’s future on the show. “We’re sort of waiting to hear things, waiting to see what our schedules are gonna be like, so, yeah, I mean stayed tuned.”
Murgatroyd is the new mom to son Shai and said that should she return to the reality dance competition, she would need more flexibility in her schedule.
“There’s schedule, as I said before. I don’t want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a mom now and that comes first, you know?”
Busy schedules aside, Murgatroyd wouldn’t change anything about motherhood and dished on her favorite thing about becoming a new parent.
“Seeing the little changes every single day. I mean he’s growing up so fast it’s exactly what people say it is. You know, you blink and then they’re one. You know so he’s nearly seven months now, and he’s standing up. He’s nearly walking by himself. It’s amazing. It’s an incredible journey to be on,” she said.
She also weighed in on the possibility of Sean Spicer joining the upcoming season.
“I don’t know, but I mean that would be kind of fun right?” she joked. “I don’t know, I may reconsider, I don’t know.”