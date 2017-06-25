“DWTS” fans will be thrilled to hear that host Erin Andrews has tied the knot with fiancé Jarret Stoll

Erin Andrews is a married woman!

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host wed her hockey player fiancé in an intimate ceremony in Montana surrounded by close friends and family on Saturday, according to PEOPLE.

Just days before the ceremony, Andrews took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of the sunset.

“Stop,” she captioned the image.

The couple started dating in 2012, and Stoll proposed over the holidays at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33.





Andrews described the romantic proposal during an interview with “Good Morning America.”

“We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child,” she gushed.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!