“DWTS” host Erin Andrews is speaking out about what she did for her future before battling cervical cancer

Erin Andrews is so thrilled with her decision to freeze her eggs before undergoing cancer treatments.

The “Dancing with the Stars” host revealed that she first decided to freeze her eggs a few years ago because “just because it was all the rage,” way before she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2016.

“It definitely took a serious turn for us,” she said of making the decision to conceive embryos with now-fiancé Jarrett Stoll. “I’m not young; we don’t know when we’re going to have a baby; we don’t know if this is going to come back.”





Andrews first heard of her cancer diagnosis after settling a $55 million lawsuit against a Nashville Marriott, where a stranger secretly filmed her nude in her hotel room. With the whirlwind trial and the start of football season (Andrews was working as an “NFL on Fox” sideline reporter at the time), she decided to keep the diagnosis a secret from her coworkers and fans.

“Working with a bunch of men, I didn’t wanna be like, ‘Sooo, they think I have cervical cancer,’ and they’d be like, ‘Where’s your cervix?’ ” she said. “But I’d also come off this huge trial that was kind of the focus of the summer, and I don’t want to be the girl that always has the problems at the table. ‘And now I have cancer!’”

Andrews underwent surgery on Oct. 11 and, against her doctor’s advice, returned to work just two days later. She later learned that the surgery was successful.

She now looks forward to the future and hopes to one day have children with Stoll.

“I want to continue doing more, but it’s going to be shaped toward how I want to have this family and how I do want to have kids” she said. “I think it’s possible that I’ll be able to have a kid and be able to do this for a living. We’re just gonna have to figure out how.”

