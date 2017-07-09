“DWTS” judge Julianne Hough and fiancé Brooks Laich tied the knot in a super romantic Idaho ceremony

Julianne Hough is officially a Mrs.!

According to PEOPLE, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge wed her hockey-playing fiancé in a romantic ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The couple reportedly exchanged vows in front of 200 guests, including Hough’s brother Derek Hough, Nina Dobrev, “DWTS” pro Mark Ballas and actor Aaron Paul.

Huge congratulations to #JulianneHough—the star is now Mrs. Laich! 💕 The #DWTS judge and NHL star Brooks Laich wed in an intimate, outdoor wedding in Idaho on Saturday. Tap the link in the bio for all the details! |📷: Sarah Falugo, The Sissy House Trust 2017 A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” the bride told the publication. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”





RELATED: “DWTS” pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are officially husband and wife

The couple wed in an outdoor ceremony surrounded by roses and tulips, wild grass and boxes of blooms.

“It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors,” Laich said. “Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.”

Derek Hough served as a groomsman, and the couple’s two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels served as ring bearers. The reception was also held outdoors, and guests dined on Smoked Columbia River Steelhead with apple slaw and ginger glaze charcoal braised shortribs. Dessert included strawberry rhubarb crisp with sour cream whipped topping.

At the end of the lavish bash, guests enjoyed a fireworks display.

Congratulations to the happy couple!