“DWTS” pro Gleb Savchenko shared pictures of his new baby girl, and fans couldn’t get enough of her

How cute is baby Zlata!?!

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko shared the first photos of his sweet baby girl in a new interview with US Weekly. His second daughter with wife Elena Samodanova made her debut in the world on Aug. 1, and it’s clear she has already stolen her daddy’s heart.

“I was standing in the airport getting my luggage, and it was a mix of feelings,” he said of the moment he got the call from his wife that announced the arrival of his daughter. “I was emotional and so happy.”





Best week ever with our daddy @glebsavchenkoofficial #sydney #familyreunion 👨‍👩‍👧+🍼🤰❤️#oliviasavchenko thanks @sergelinnik for beautiful photo! A post shared by ElenaSamodanova (@elenasamodanova) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

According to Samodanova, the person in the family who was most excited for Zlata’s arrival was her 6-year-old big sister Olivia.

“She told me she’s going to teach her how to speak Russian and sing her songs,” she said.

Savchenko is outnumbered by the women in his family but he said he’s ready to try for a boy.

“When I said to Elena, ‘Let’s do another one!’ she looked at me like, ‘Are you crazy?’” he said. “So I think we’ll wait a bit, and if it’s a girl again, we’ll try for a fourth.”

And it seems that Samodanova is on board, too.

“Three is definitely the right number,” she told the magazine.

Following the release of the article, Savchenko shared a photo of the spread with fans on Instagram.

“Check out @usweekly to see the exclusive interview & photo shoot with my family as we introduce you to our beautiful new baby girl,” he wrote.

Check out @usweekly to see the exclusive interview & photo shoot with my family as we introduce you to our beautiful new baby girl A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

What a beautiful family!