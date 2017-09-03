“DWTS” pro Mark Ballas opens up about what marriage has taught him

Mark Ballas has learned a lot about love and marriage since his Nov. 25 nuptials to singer BC Jean.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro opened up about his big day in a new interview with PEOPLE and revealed that not everything went according to plan that day.

“She walked the aisle to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen, which is one of my all-time favorites,” he said. “It was funny, because they played the wrong version. They were meant to play the symphonic string version, but they played the real version. So all of a sudden she turns the corner, and we hear: ‘Is this [the real life]?‘ ”





Snafu aside, Ballas said he has learned so much more about his wife now that they are married.

“Back when we were dating, we pretty much knew everything there was to know about each other. We’d traveled together, we’d lived together, we’d been through ups and downs together. We’d kind of worked on all the things that we loved in our relationship and that we knew we needed to work on,” he said. “We fought for this relationship, and that’s why it feels so solid now, but we never really spent much time in the kitchen. Then we became obsessed with these cooking shows and trying to eat healthier, and she’s become this amazing chef.”

“I come home and she’s like, ‘Look at these stuffed peppers I made!’” he joked. “She’s making incredible meals at home. I was like, ‘Who are you?!’”