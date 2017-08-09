“DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess confessed an embarrassing moment when she accidentally flashed a pool full of kids

Whoopsie!

Sharna Burgess accidentally gave a pool full strangers a peep show after her bikini bottoms came off while she was hanging out at a public pool in Arizona.

Burgess took to her Instagram story to detail the embarrassing incident.

“You know how I do clumsy things all the time? It’s just … I can dance, I can’t do much else. Clumsy shit just happens to me,” she said in a series of videos while enjoying some fun in the son with fellow “DWTS” pro Lindsay Arnold. “I don’t know if I should tell this, but we’re doing it, we’re doing it. I’ve shared my pain with you guys. It’s one of the funniest and most embarrassing things that’s happened to me in a minute.”





Burgess shared that while the two were having lunch at the pool bar, she suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

RELATED: Fox is ready to challenge the “American Idol” reboot on ABC by bringing a new reality competition to your TV

“I went to pull my shorts down, and I kind of took everything,” she laughed.

“I turned around to see if Sharna was coming, and let me just say the view I got was a full-frontal nude view, with her pants around her freakin’ ankles,” Arnold chimed in. “Let’s just say Sharna’s face was sheer freaking panic. She bent over trying to get her pants back up as quickly as possible, and I was just in dead shock.”

Burgess said that the bottoms were off for “just a second” and she was mortified by the incident but did a silver lining.

“But you know who I’m glad didn’t see it? The whole cast,” she said. “It’s super funny to tell them, much less funny if they see it.”

Burgess and Arnold are currently traveling with the rest of the “Dancing with the Stars” cast for their “Dancing with the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights Tour” which runs through August 13.