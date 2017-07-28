“DWTS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy shared a high school throwback that you need to see to believe

It looks like Val Chmerkovskiy has come a long way since high school.

This week, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared a hilarious photo from his high school days that had Chmerkovskiy questioning his past “mistakes.”

“We all make mistakes… but no mistake was greater than that of the 15yo me deciding to compose this fashion statement for my 10th grade yearbook picture. #itwasnteasyouttherefora #iwascoolthoiswear #tbt,” he wrote.

In the funny throwback, Chmerkovskiy is posed against a rail in what looks to be a park wearing a terribly dated 90s outfit complete with a black choker and tight-fitting tank that had the word “PIMP” scrolled across it.

By the looks of his most recent Instagram photos, the pro has come a long way. Earlier this week, Chmerkovskiy posed for a bunch of shirtless selfies that really got the attention of fans.

that lense and timer gon put photogs outta business 😂🤢(sequence in reverse order) #imworkingoutps A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Now, that’s the Chmerkovskiy we know and love!