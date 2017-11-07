“DWTS” pro Witney Carson responds to Tom Bergeron’s cringe-worthy comment on Monday’s show

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Witney Carson said she is going to “brush off” the awkward moment with host Tom Bergeron on Monday night’s episode.

Carson was put in the awkward spot when she and partner Frankie Muniz recieved their critics following Monday night’s waltz.

“So far for me, that was the closest thing to perfection. I mean, you are so exquisite when you dance, it’s just so clean,” Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said, according to PEOPLE. “I look for mistakes, but I don’t see them, except for when you almost lost control of Witney there.”





Bergeron joked, “I’m guessing he’s not the first guy whose lost control of Witney” and the audience reacted with audible gasps.

Following Monday’s show, Carson told reporters she didn’t get Bergeron’s comment at first.

“I don’t know, you guys. I didn’t really get it at first because I was like, I don’t really get what that means, but yeah, thanks. Thanks for whatever that was,” she said. “But I’m just going to brush it off, and I hope you guys do too.”

Carson and Muniz found themselves in the bottom two this week with eliminated duo Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke. They were awarded 26 out of 30 for their waltz and Muniz (sort of) made a big promise if he makes it to weeks 8 or 9.

“If we make it to, like, week eight or nine, which hopefully we do, I’ll take my shirt off,” he joked. Start voting now!

After the waltz, the duo went on to perform with fan-favorite Alfonso Ribeiro for Trio Night. Their trio earned them 27 out of a possible 30 points, which probably saved them from elimination!

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.