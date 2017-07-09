“DWTS” pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are officially husband and wife

Congratulations Maks and Peta!

On Saturday, July 8, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros wed in a lavish ceremony in at Oheka Castle on Long Island.

After the nuptials, the couple spoke to US Weekly about the weekend full of festivities.

“It was everything we ever dreamt of,” Chmerkovskiy said.

Murgatroyd added, “And the party of the year!”

According to the publication, the couple exchanged vows in a 40 minute ceremony and son, Shai was walked down the aisle before the bride. Murgatroyd walked toward her new groom to the Nutcracker Suite in a Karen Sabag gown.





The star studded guest list included “DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess, former season 20 contestant Rumer Willis, season 18 contestant Candace Cameron Bure, model Nyle DiMarco and “DWTS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Willis and Burgess both served as bridesmaids.

Much of the lavish bash was documented on social media using their hashtag, “#chmergatroydwedding.”

They are married 😭😭 #petamurgatroyd #makschmerkovskiy #chmergatroydwedding #chmergatroyd A post shared by Rosy 🦋 (@burgatroydchmerkovskiy) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

We ready!!! #bridesmaids #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

More videos 👰🏼🤵🏼 first dance 💃🏼 @maksimc @petamurgatroyd #petamurgatroyd #maksimchmerkovskiy #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by @witneycarson1 on Jul 8, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Because who doesn't love dancing with @iamvalc ❤️🙈#chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

Real love & the best people ❤ #chmergatroydwedding congrats love u guys A post shared by Jade<3 (@jahbennyx0) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Congratulations, @petamurgatroyd & @maksimc!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love. You two looked fabulous. ☺❤🙏👰💍🎊 #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by dwtsenergy 💟 (@dwtsenergy) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

family #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple!