“DWTS” pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are officially husband and wife

Congratulations Maks and Peta!
On Saturday, July 8, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros wed in a lavish ceremony in at Oheka Castle on Long Island.
After the nuptials, the couple spoke to US Weekly about the weekend full of festivities.
“It was everything we ever dreamt of,” Chmerkovskiy said.
Murgatroyd added, “And the party of the year!”
According to the publication, the couple exchanged vows in a 40 minute ceremony and son, Shai was walked down the aisle before the bride. Murgatroyd walked toward her new groom to the Nutcracker Suite in a Karen Sabag gown.
The star studded guest list included “DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess, former season 20 contestant Rumer Willis, season 18 contestant Candace Cameron Bure, model Nyle DiMarco and “DWTS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Willis and Burgess both served as bridesmaids.
Much of the lavish bash was documented on social media using their hashtag, “#chmergatroydwedding.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!