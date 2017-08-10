“DWTS” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy shared steamy pics from their hot Italian honeymoon

The newlyweds are loving their honeymoon (but missing their baby boy Shai).

On Wednesday, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy shared some hot pics from their honeymoon in Italy.

Sharing a slideshow of their adventures, Murgatroyd wrote, “Lake Como with my love. ❤️🇮🇹We were blown away by the beauty! Missing our little Shai – this is our first trip away just the two of us 😩.”

In the hot pics, Murgatroyd can be seen looking back at the camera in a low-back tank and denim skirt. She also shared a sweet smooch with her new husband, a photo of their incredible view and a few shots of the couple being tourists around the city.





Chmerkovskiy also shared a photo from their trip on fans Instagram. In the pic, Murgatroyd is sprawled on the bed with sweeping views of Lake Como behind her.

“When your bed takes up most of the hotel bedroom and you don’t even mind….not even a little bit….😋#BecauseComo,” he wrote.

The couple wed in a lavish New York ceremony in July. They welcomed their son Shai in January of this year.