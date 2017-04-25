“DWTS” shocked audiences when one contestant was eliminated after earning this season’s first perfect score

Talk about a “Dancing with the Stars” surprise ending!

On Monday night, “Glee” alum Heather Morris and her partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy took to the stage for their first performance together in weeks. Early in the season, Chmerkovskiy suffered an injury to his calf and Morris has been competing with fellow pro Alan Bersten. This was Chmerkovskiy’s return to the ballroom.

The seasoned dancing duo performed a red hot rumba to TLC’s “Waterfalls” on this week’s Boy Bands vs. Girls Groups-themed episode and the judges were impressed! Morris and Chmerkovskiy earned themselves the first perfect score of the season with 40 out of a possible 40 points awarded.





But, it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition. When it came down to eliminations, Morris and Chmerkovskiy found themselves in the bottom two along with former figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and pro Artem Chigvintsev. To the surprise of everyone, Chmerkovskiy and Morris were sent home.

The audience booed as the duo hugged their fellow competitors.

“Well, you hear the reaction, I’m shocked,” Erin Andrews said. “How are you?”

“I’m okay. It’s a hard competition and I am really happy I got to do what I got to do. It was very fun,” Morris said.

Tom Bergeron also chimed in, “I have to say, in 24 season, that is probably the most vocally unhappy we have gotten about a result.”

The audience booed yet again as Bergeron asked Chmerkovskiy about his injury, return with a perfect score and unfortunate elimination.

“I think Alan did an amazing job and I think Heather is my inspiration moving forward,” Chmerkovskiy said. “What we have gone through together is unmatchable in my past seasons.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.