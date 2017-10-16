Ed Sheeran receives social media love from fans after being injured in a bike accident

Ed Sheeran got all kinds of social media love on Monday after he revealed he was involved in a bicycle accident.

Sheeran took to social media early Monday with a photo of one of his arms totally bandaged up and the other in a sling.

“Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x,” he wrote to fans.

Fans were quick to share their well wishes with the singer in the comments section of the post.

“FEEL BETTER TEDDY BEAR!,” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared his pain writing, “Feel better Ed 🙏 I feel you with the broken wrist ✊.”

According to his website, Sheeran is touring in Asia and is scheduled to perform in Taipei, Taiwan on Oct. 22 with another show on Oct. 25 in Osaka, Japan.