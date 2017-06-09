Eight months pregnant, Laura Prepon unintentionally revealed the sex of her and Ben Foster’s baby on TV

Laura Prepon and her actor fiance, Ben Foster, have waited eight long months to publicly reveal the sex of their soon-to-arrive baby. And, let’s face it, Prepon didn’t exactly make an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” to let the world know what they are having.

But, she did – unintentionally. It — or “she” is more like it — just slipped out.

Prepon was telling Kelly Ripa that she is eight months along, and Ripa joked about remembering her own pregnancy and how seven months seemed long enough.

Prepon said, “It’s weird because it sneaks up on you, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already.’ But then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she needs to, like, come out already!'”

She!

And then Prepon continued, “It’s so wonderful. It’s just, like, a blessing. It’s, like, she likes it here. She’s already kicking.”

She and she again!

“She’s a girl?” Ripa chimed in. “Oh, that’s good.”

Wearing a black dress with tiny white polka dots and a red belt, Prepon actually joined Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest to promote her new movie, “The Hero,” due out Friday, and her Netflix hit “Orange Is The New Black,” set to start its seventh season the same day.

“The Hero” stars Sam Elliott as a washed-up Western actor looking for a career revival. He discovers new love with a stand-up comic, played by Laura.