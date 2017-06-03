Elizabeth Smart updates supporters with pictures from her family’s amazing trip overseas

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart is on an international trip with her new family of four, and the pictures she’s been sharing are gorgeous!
“First time to Portugal! And I’m loving it,” she captioned a photo of her and husband Matthew Gilmour on the beach.
A few days later, she shared an album of photos, featuring her, Gilmour, their daughter, Chloe, 2, and some of the beautiful sights they saw during their time in Portugal. The couple’s newborn son James was there too, but the parents kept him in his stroller and out of the sun’s harmful rays.
“Loving all the family time at the beach! And swimming out to the sea caves was incredible,” she captioned the album.
Before visiting Portugal, Smart and her family made a pit stop in Scotland to visit with Gilmour’s parents.
