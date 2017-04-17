Ellen DeGeneres enlisted the help of “DWTS” pro Sasha Farber to scare the bejeezus out of Simone Biles

Oh, they got her all right!

On Monday, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about her post-competition plans and her current appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Everything seemed normal when DeGeneres began by asking Biles about her thoughts on moving out of her parents’ home, but like any “Ellen” viewer knows, DeGeneres loves to pull a good prank.

When discussing her plans to get her own place, Biles admitted there are a few things she needs to learn before she’s ready to go out on her own. Just a little cooking, cleaning and laundry… things every 20 year old seems to struggle with. Biles told the TV host that she recently put her clothes into the dryer instead of the washer with a laundry detergent pod.





“You should maybe not move out for a while,” DeGeneres suggested.

“Well, I learned so I won’t do it again!” Biles joked.

Biles may not be ready to dominate the household chores list but she is totally bringing it on this season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Before cutting to commercial, DeGeneres asked the gymnast about her partner, Sasha Farber.

“He’s amazing. He has a good sense of humor. He’s funny,” she said. “He’s very patient but once it’s time to do the dance and the whole minute and 30 seconds, it’s down the business.”

“Well, that’s good. I know he’s a prankster,” DeGeneres said.

“Yes,” Biles confirmed. “But, he hasn’t pranked me yet.”

It seems that she spoke too soon because as those words came out of her mouth, Farber jumped out of the fake coffee table and screamed in her face before running off stage.