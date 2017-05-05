Ellen DeGeneres explains why one person in particular won’t ever be invited onto her show

Ellen DeGeneres has invited many prominent political figures to appear on her show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” over the years — including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President George W. Bush — but there’s one person she won’t be opening her platform to: President Donald Trump.

“What’s your relationship with Donald Trump, do you know him at all? Have you had a chance to interview him?” guest Matt Lauer asked her on Thursday.

DeGeneres admitted that she has had run-ins with Trump in the past and even worked with him on a “Celebrity Apprentice” segment for her show a few years ago. However, the talk show host has not been in communication with him since.

“I flew in his helicopter and did a bit with him, so I knew him then,” she said. “I have not spoken to him since he’s run for president or become president.”

Lauer then asked if she’d ever consider inviting the president on for an interview.

“Um, no. Because I’m not going to change his mind. He’s against everything I stand for,” she replied. “We need to look at someone else who looks different than us, and believes in something that we don’t believe in and still accept them and still let them have their rights.”

