Ellen DeGeneres helped boost Hurricane Harvey relief donations to $8.5 million

Donations continue to pour in for the people of Texas in the days following Hurricane Harvey, and TV host Ellen DeGeneres has pitched in to help reach Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt’s $10 million fundraising goal.

After donating $75,000 to the American Red Cross and SPCA, DeGeneres presented Watt with an additional $1 million donation from Walmart, bringing the total to over $8.5 million.

“When Texas needed him, J.J. Watt was there. I was honored to help make this amazing gift from Walmart possible,” she announced in a video on Twitter.





Watt appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” following the donation to share what the people of Houston need the most.

“The thing that we have heard the most is water. They need drinking water, they need water to clean, they need water to bathe,” he said.

“We are filling semi-trucks up with many different things — water, clothing, generators, cleaning supplies.”

He told viewers that the money is going directly to the people and nowhere else.

Following the donation, Watt took to Twitter to thank DeGeneres.

“This was truly unbelievable,” he wrote. “Thank you Ellen! We’re over $8.5 MILLION now!”

More than 83,000 donors have chipped into Watt’s fundraising efforts to take his initial $200,000 target up to the millions.