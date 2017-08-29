Ellen DeGeneres put her money where her mouth is to support victims of Hurricane Harvey

Ellen DeGeneres pledged her support to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in a heartfelt message sent out on Twitter with the caption, “Texas, I love you. #HoustonStrong,” on Monday.

In the clip, the TV talk show host spoke directly to the camera and announced she will be donating $75,000 to various relief organizations.

“I would like to help, so I am donating $25,000 to the Red Cross, the show is donating another $25,000 to the Red Cross and I am also donating another $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas.”





She also shared with her viewers how they can help by texting “Harvey” to 90999 to automatically donate $10.

“We love you, Texas,” she ended the video.

Rare has compiled a list of ways you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.