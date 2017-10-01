Ellen DeGeneres sends her love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus following her cancer diagnosis

Ellen DeGeneres is sharing her support for fellow actress and comedienne Julia Louis-Dreyfus as October kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month.

On Sunday, the TV host shared a message on Instagram for Louis-Dreyfus and the many others who are battling breast cancer.

“Today starts National #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. I’m thinking of my friend @officialjld and so many more,” DeGeneres wrote alongside the image of the Breast Cancer Awareness pink ribbon.

This week, the “Veep” star shared news of her diagnosis with a political post on social media.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”