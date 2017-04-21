Ellen DeGeneres surprises bachelorette and her friends with Channing Tatum “Magic Mike” performance

Ellen DeGeneres made one future bride and her dreams come true this week by giving them on a trip Las Vegas to see Channing Tatum’s “Magic Mike Live” show.

She calls one bride-to-be out of the crowd who is there with three of her friends. She is getting married in May and hoping to head to Las Vegas for a bachelorette party.

If there’s one thing Ellen is good at, it’s making people’s dreams come true. And this was no different.

First of all, she surprises them by phoning in Channing Tatum and the cast of “Magic Mike Live.”





Then she goes for the kill: tells them they will be going to see the show themselves.

Their faces say it all:

That is the “magic” of Ellen.