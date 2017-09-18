Ellen tries to be J.Lo’s understudy and pays homage to her iconic Grammys dress

In a recent episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Ellen headed to Las Vegas to visit singer Jennifer Lopez at her “All I Have” residency and offered to be the singer’s understudy for the evening. And to prove that she was a worthy candidate, she showed up in a familiar looking green dress.

“We don’t really do, like, understudies … There are no understudies in these type of shows,” Lopez responded. “It’s called ‘Jennifer Lopez: All I Have,’ and so it’s hard for it to be like, ‘Jennifer Lopez, but it’s not Jennifer Lopez, it’s Ellen.’”





DeGeneres eventually appeared on stage before Lopez’s performance. “I have an announcement to make. Unfortunately, Jennifer Lopez is perfectly healthy and she will be appearing tonight. I will not be playing the part of Jennifer Lopez, so let’s all try to enjoy the show, shall we?” she joked.