Ellen’s wife just went public with a damning story about a famous action movie star

Social media exploded Wednesday evening as Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi went public with a story about action movie star and director Steven Seagal.

De Rossi tweeted that during a final audition for a Seagal movie she was approached with a lewd advance, saying that Seagal unzipped his leather pants after sitting her down in his office.

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

The actress said that she ran out of Seagal’s office and called her agent, only to get a response of “Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.”

Many responded on social media by calling out both Seagal and de Rossi’s agent for her response.

This is horrible, but I’m glad these stories are being told in order that the next generation of actresses won’t have to endure that crap. — Miles Kurland (@Malacandra) November 8, 2017

I mean, she did report him. To her agent. Who’s supposed to be on her side. — speedbudget (@speedbudget) November 8, 2017

First…shame on your agent.

Second…is Segal ANYbody's type? — Kristopher R (@cheesehead1976) November 8, 2017

I hope you got a new agent as well. — Elizabeth Schuler (@MyCommunalTable) November 8, 2017

Just days ago Emmy award-winning actress Julianna Margulies, who many know from “ER,” said she once went to Seagal’s hotel room at the request of a female casting director, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“He made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life,” Margulies said. “I got out of there unscathed. It’s a long story […] but I never was raped, and I never was harmed, and I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room.”

“It always starts with, ‘I’m a healer, I want to massage you.’ I sort of squirmed my way out,” she added.

It’s not clear at this time which Seagal movie de Rossi was auditioning for or when the alleged incident occurred.