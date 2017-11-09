Ellen’s wife just went public with a damning story about a famous action movie star

Social media exploded Wednesday evening as Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi went public with a story about action movie star and director Steven Seagal.
De Rossi tweeted that during a final audition for a Seagal movie she was approached with a lewd advance, saying that Seagal unzipped his leather pants after sitting her down in his office.
“My final audition for a Steven Se[a]gal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants.” she tweeted.
The actress said that she ran out of Seagal’s office and called her agent, only to get a response of “Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.”
Many responded on social media by calling out both Seagal and de Rossi’s agent for her response.
Just days ago Emmy award-winning actress Julianna Margulies, who many know from “ER,” said she once went to Seagal’s hotel room at the request of a female casting director, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
“He made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life,” Margulies said. “I got out of there unscathed. It’s a long story […] but I never was raped, and I never was harmed, and I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room.”
“It always starts with, ‘I’m a healer, I want to massage you.’ I sort of squirmed my way out,” she added.
It’s not clear at this time which Seagal movie de Rossi was auditioning for or when the alleged incident occurred.