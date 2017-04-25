Elton John reaches out to fans after the recent news of his hospitalization for a “rare and deadly” infection

Elton John is taking some time to rest.

On Monday, news of the musician’s recent hospitalization rocked Hollywood after he canceled all of his upcoming Las Vegas shows The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through May.

According to reports, John was hospitalized and treated in the Intensive Care Unit for a “rare and potentially deadly” infection.

Following news of the hospitalization, fans poured their hearts out to the singer. On Tuesday, he reached out on Twitter and thanked everyone for the support.

“Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes. Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour,” John wrote to fans.

Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes. Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I'm resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour. pic.twitter.com/zwTKvt1jn7 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 25, 2017

Get well soon!!