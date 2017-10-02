“Empire” actress Rumer Willis sets the record straight about her sobriety

Rumer Willis wants to make it clear she does not have a substance abuse issue.

The 29-year-old actress and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore previously made a post on Instagram in July that she had been sober for six months. In the post, she wrote, “I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life.”





Willis is now telling PEOPLE that becoming sober “wasn’t out of a need necessarily,” but that “[she] did ‘sober January’ and I just decided to keep going.”

“I wouldn’t consider saying I had a substance abuse problem by any means … I didn’t say I was sober from anything, I could have been sober from a food addiction or buying too many clothes or from relationships or whatever, but I think we’re in this culture where we naturally presume and assume.”

Willis is currently starring on FOX’s “Empire” as a musician who is “trying to figure out what sober life means for her.”