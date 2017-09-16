Eric and Lara Trump share precious photos from their baby boy’s first few days of life

After welcoming their first child, a baby boy named Eric ‘Luke’ Trump, on Tuesday, proud parents Eric and Lara Trump are sharing some adorable photos of their bundle of joy’s first few days.
“Happy birthday, Luke! We are so blessed and proud to be your parents!!” Lara Trump wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her son wearing a cute striped hat.
A day later, she posted another sweet picture of Luke sleeping away.
The first son also took to Instagram to share a picture of his son. The new father posted a precious photo of the family dog, Ben, checking Luke out, writing, “#BigBen loves #LittleLuke! Ben can’t stop staring at him!”
The newest Trump is the president’s ninth grandchild, joining Donald Trump Jr.’s five children and Ivanka Trump’s three children.
