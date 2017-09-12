Eric Bolling Jr. was proud of his dad’s job at Fox News, according to a college friend

A school friend of Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. spoke anonymously about how proud the recently deceased son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling was of his father, reported the Daily Camera of Boulder, Colo.

The friend described Eric as “your average college student,” also saying he was “just an awesome guy.”

The student said Eric was not shy about the fact his father worked for Fox News. “He would always talk about his dad being on Fox News,” she said. “It’s not like I really cared, since I just wanted to be his friend. But he talked about it, and he was proud of his dad. He said he had the life that he had due to his father.”





Eric’s friend also said she doesn’t believe his father’s job scandal would have led him to kill himself, as some sources speculated. “That’s not the Eric we know,” she said. “Yes, he cared about his dad, but he was a strong man. He’d faced adversity before, and he always came back stronger than ever before.”