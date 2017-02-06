Erin Andrews plans to welcome a new family member before walking down the aisle to fiancé Jarret Stoll

Erin Andrews is ready to bring home a new family member ahead of her wedding to Jarret Stoll.

E! News caught up with the couple and Andrews couldn’t help but gush about their upcoming plans.

“We want to get our Golden Retriever!” she said.

“We have had a name for like a year now,” Stoll added.

“We’re supposed to get him in May. We’ll get our dog before the wedding,” Andrews continued.

Stoll popped the question to the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host in December and she has been enjoying making plans for their upcoming nuptials.

Andrews recently opened up about a private battle with cervical cancer and said that Stoll has been a critical part of her recovery.

“Just being there and helping me through it,” she gushed. “I have never been able to bring him to a Super Bowl before.”

“Thank you for having me,” he said before adding he is a Patriots fan.

Stoll must have been trilled with the outcome of Sunday night’s game!